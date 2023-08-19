Eagles waive Zech McPhearson, Tyrie Cleveland with injury designations

Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland were both injured in Thursday night's game against the Browns and they're both off of the team's 90-man roster on Saturday.

The Eagles announced that they have waived both players with injury designations. If they clear waivers, they will revert to the Eagles' injured reserve. McPhearson tore his Achilles while Cleveland suffered a concussion and a neck sprain.

Defensive tackle Noah Elliss was also waived with an injury designation. Cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zenter were cut as well.

The Eagles filled the roster spots by signing linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive tackle Robert Cooper, linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams, defensive tackle Caleb Sanders, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

