Eagles to waive WR Johnny King

The Eagles are trimming the roster, and after parting ways with two tight ends, the Birds are waiving rookie pass catcher Johnny King, according to Andrew DiCecco.

Am undrafted rookie free agent, King was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts until he was waived by the team last Wednesday.

The Colts signed the 6-foot-5, 209-pound wide receiver as a rookie free agent out of Southeast Missouri State.

In 36 career games (31 starts) at Southeast Missouri State (2020-22) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2019), King logged 142 receptions for 1,836 yards and 14 touchdowns.

