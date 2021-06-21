Eagles waive UDFA WR Trevon Grimes off of injured reserve with an injury settlement
The future of Trevon Grimes is uncertain in the NFL, and it looks like his time in Philadelphia has come to an end.
According to NFL communications, the Eagles waived the undrafted free agent off of the injured reserve with an injury settlement of his partially guaranteed contract.
Grimes underwent a knee procedure in early June and the injury was not believed to be serious in nature.
