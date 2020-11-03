Eagles waive tight end Jason Croom

Eagles release tight end who caught TD vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday waived tight end Jason Croom, who scored a touchdown on his only offensive snap against the Ravens.

Croom, 26, played in the Eagles’ last four games, netting 13 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

Croom began his career with the Bills and caught 22 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo in 2018. The Eagles signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 29, and he played in two games as a practice squad call-up before being added to the 53-man roster on Oct. 21 and playing in two more games.

The Eagles have had a lot of moving parts at tight end this year.

They began the season with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers, then lost Goedert in the Week 3 Bengals game and Ertz in Week 6 against the Ravens. They signed Hakeem Butler off the Panthers’ practice squad on Sept. 29 and released him on Saturday.

Goedert returned Sunday night, but Ertz isn’t expected back until late in the season, so Rodgers and Goedert are currently on the 53-man roster, Ertz is on IR and Caleb Wilson is on the practice squad.

Undrafted rookie Noah Togiai out of Oregon State was with the Eagles through training camp, but the Colts claimed him when the Eagles tried to waive him through to the practice squad as part of their final cut. He’s played in three games with the Colts, with 56 snaps on offense and 6 on special teams.

Butler is still a free agent but eligible to return to the Eagles’ practice squad.

