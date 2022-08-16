Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit

The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster.

They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.

Mayden is the only one of the trio who played in a regular season game for the Eagles. He had six tackles in four games last season.

Lenoir appeared in eight games for the Cowboys in 2017 and 2018 while Moreland played 37 games for the Texans and Commanders over the last three seasons.

