Eagles waive Shakial Taylor

The Eagles have waived cornerback Shakial Taylor, the team announced on Thursday.

Philadelphia had claimed Taylor off waivers in February. The defensive back had opted out of the 2020 season while on the Giants’ roster and New York waived him following the conclusion of the season.

Taylor began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2019. He didn’t make the 53-man roster, but came back to the team’s practice squad. He ended up on the active roster and appeared in five games for Indianapolis, playing 60 defensive snaps.

Indianapolis waived him in late November and Denver claimed him. He was with the Broncos until late July 2020.

As several Eagles reporters noted, the team may have made this move on Thursday morning in anticipation of linebacker Alex Singleton coming back off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

