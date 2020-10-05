Eagles waive running back Adrian Killins

The Eagles called running back Adrian Killins from the practice squad to get through last night’s game, and apparently they no longer require his services on the active roster.

The team announced he had been waived Monday.

The undrafted rookie from Central Florida was an explosive weapon in college, despite being 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds.

He played eight snaps in last night’s win over the 49ers, lost 12 yards on his only carry, but did catch a pass for 2 yards.

