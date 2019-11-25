Eagles waive receiver Jordan Matthews

He came, he saw, he left, he returned, he left, he returned again. And now he has left again.

The Eagles have waived receiver Jordan Matthews.

Matthews joined the team for a third time two weeks ago, five years after arriving in Philadelphia as a second-round draft pick. Traded to the Bills in 2017 as part of the deal that brought cornerback Ronald Darby to town, Matthews returned for the first time in 2018, after being released by the Patriots.

Matthews had four catches for 33 yards in two appearances during his latest stint with the Eagles, including one start.

His best season came in 2015 with the Eagles, during which he caught 85 passes for 997 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Eagles currently have five receivers on the roster: Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Greg Ward.