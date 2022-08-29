Eagles to waive RB Jason Huntley

The #Eagles have informed RB/KR Jason Huntley he will be waived in final cuts, according to a source. He did this on Saturday: https://t.co/8SgCZuHCRR — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 29, 2022

With Philadelphia stacked at the running back position, the team is waiving talented rusher Jason Huntley ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline.

Huntley made his case for a spot on the roster, and during the preseason finale, the veteran running back rose to the occasion, logging 11 carries for 93-yards and one 67-yard touchdown scamper late.

The veteran running back joins Jaquiski Tartt and Carson Strong as the first 37 cuts between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Huntley could still land on the Eagles practice squad if he’s not claimed.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire