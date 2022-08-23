Eagles to waive RB DeAndre Torrey

Philadelphia Eagles cutting DeAndre Torrey, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 23, 2022

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, DeAndre Torrey will be the first of five cuts as the Eagles trim their roster to 80 players.

Torrey logged 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his final season at North Texas, adding depth to the roster with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell dealing with injuries.

In the second preseason matchup at Cleveland, Torrey had 3-carries for 13-yards in limited action on Sunday.

Philadelphia has until 4:00 pm to trim the roster down to 80 players.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire