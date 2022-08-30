Eagles waive QB Reid Sinnett

Quarterback Reid Sinnett has become a popular preseason presence, but he’ll end this preseason the same place he ended last preseason: On waivers.

Sinnett has been waived by the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last year Sinnett played well enough in the Dolphins’ preseason that there was talk he might have earned himself a roster spot, but he was waived and ended up on the Dolphins’ practice squad until the Eagles brought him in on their active roster.

This year Sinnett didn’t play quite as well in the Eagles’ preseason, and his release is no surprise. If he clears waivers, he may end up back in Philadelphia as a practice squad quarterback.

The Eagles appear set to keep two quarterbacks on the roster, Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

