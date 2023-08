Tanner McKee is officially the Eagles third string quarterback and could be aiming for the backup job to all-Pro, Jalen Hurts.

According to Jeff McLane, and confirmed by Ian Rapoport, Ian Book is being waived.

Another one: The #Eagles waived QB Ian Book, source said. https://t.co/xouNku86Ie — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire