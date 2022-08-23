Eagles waive OT Jarrid Williams

Eagles have waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson have been placed on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List. pic.twitter.com/fPmxDStLaO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2022

The Eagles started trimming the roster to 80 players, releasing former Houston Cougars offensive tackle, Jarrid Williams.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, but struggled during two weeks of training camp with the Eagles.

Williams played 22 snaps against the Browns and logged a 27.6 pass block grade from PFF on 11 pass blocking opportunities.

