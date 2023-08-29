Eagles to waive Nicholas Morrow ahead of 53-man roster deadline

After being hyped as one of the under-the-radar signings of the spring, Nicholas Morrow is being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Eagles are waiving LB Nicholas Morrow, an NFL source said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 29, 2023

Morrow originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Greenville College, making the roster out of training camp in 2017.

Morrow had spent four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and finished 2022 with the Chicago Bears. In 2022 with Chicago, Morrow started every game, recording 116 (83 solo tackles), 11 tackles for loss, and one interception, which were all career highs.

He’ll lose the camp battle to a late-arriving Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss.

