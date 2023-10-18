Eagles waive Mario Goodrich

Word on Tuesday was that the Eagles would sign cornerback Josiah Scott off of the Steelers' practice squad and the team made that move official on Wednesday morning.

They also announced the corresponding move to open a spot for Scott on the 53-man roster. They have waived cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Goodrich spent the 2022 season on the Eagles practice squad after going undrafted. He has appeared in four games this season and made one start. He had five tackles in those contests.

The Eagles also signed wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday, so the team has made a couple of roster changes in the wake of their first loss of the season. The first results of those moves will be seen against the Dolphins on Sunday.