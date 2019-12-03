Eagles waive Mack Hollins

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that the team would not make any changes to the starting lineup for this week’s game against the Giants, but they are making a change further down the depth chart.

The Eagles announced that they have waived wide receiver Mack Hollins. Guard Sua Opeta was promoted from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

Hollins appeared in all 12 games this season and made three starts as the Eagles have dealt with a variety of injuries over the course of the year. He caught 10 passes for 125 yards while playing 46 percent of the offensive snaps. Hollins missed 2018 with an injury and saw extensive time on special teams as a rookie in 2017.

Opeta signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent this offseason.