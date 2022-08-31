Eagles waive linebacker Davion Taylor

Eagles have claimed QB Ian Book and waived LB Davion Taylor. pic.twitter.com/ucbOazuB90 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022

The Eagles have announced two roster moves, as the team officially claimed Ian Book from the Saints and promptly waived linebacker Davion Taylor.

Taylor initially made the 53-man roster on Tuesday, but with Philadelphia crunching the numbers, he became the odd man in a stacked linebacker group.

The speedy and athletic linebacker could have suitors on the open market after logging 41 tackles a year ago.

Takeaways and observations from Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis

9 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding

10 takeaways from the Eagles' initial 53-man roster

