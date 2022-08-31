Eagles waive linebacker Davion Taylor
Eagles have claimed QB Ian Book and waived LB Davion Taylor. pic.twitter.com/ucbOazuB90
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022
The Eagles have announced two roster moves, as the team officially claimed Ian Book from the Saints and promptly waived linebacker Davion Taylor.
Taylor initially made the 53-man roster on Tuesday, but with Philadelphia crunching the numbers, he became the odd man in a stacked linebacker group.
The speedy and athletic linebacker could have suitors on the open market after logging 41 tackles a year ago.
List
Takeaways and observations from Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to the Vikings
List
Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis
List
9 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding
List
10 takeaways from the Eagles' initial 53-man roster
Related
Eagles signing QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad
Eagles signing RB La'Mical Perine to the practice squad
Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to the Vikings
Eagles signing WR Deon Cain to the practice squad
Eagles signing TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad
Eagles signing WR Britain Covey to the practice squad