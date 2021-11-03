Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, won't play vs. Chiefs

Eagles waive LB Eric Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles are moving on from one of their offseason free-agent signings, waiving linebacker Eric Wilson after he was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Wilson signed a 1-year, $2.75M deal with Philadelphia back in March, with the idea that he’d be the team’s top linebacker, adding value to a position that had long been ignored.

After playing 85% of the snaps in the season opener against the Falcons, Wilson has seen his playing time decrease each week.

With Wilson out, Philadelphia will turn to T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton, and Davion Taylor. Shaun Bradley will likely see his snap count increase.

List

4 things to know about new Eagles CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Related

Eagles acquire CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Broncos for a 2022 sixth-round pick

NFL trade rumors: Andre Dillard to stay with Eagles barring major offer at deadline

Eagles won't face Von Miller in Week 10 after Broncos trade star OLB to the Rams

Recommended Stories