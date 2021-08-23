Eagles waive Jhamon Ausbon, Lavert Hill with new cut day looming

Eagles waive 2 players with next cut day looming originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Sunday waived receiver Jhamon Ausbon and cornerback Lavert Hill, according to the league’s transaction wire.

This begins the process of getting the roster down to 80 by the next deadline of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

With these two cuts out of the way, the Eagles have three more moves before the deadline. Technically, the Eagles will have 81 players at the deadline, but Matt Leo has an international exemption.

Aubson was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. The big-bodied possession receiver had a quiet summer in Philly. Hill, who went undrafted out of Michigan in 2020, signed to the Eagles’ practice squad last December and then signed a futures deal in January.

The Eagles will travel to Florham Park, New Jersey, today to begin joint practices with the Jets on Tuesday and Wednesday. So it’s possible these next few cuts will happen before they leave the NovaCare Complex.

After Tuesday’s deadline, the next cut is the big one. The Eagles will have to get from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube