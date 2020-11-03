The Eagles opened up a roster spot on Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced that they waived tight end Jason Croom. There was no corresponding move, so the team will be able to add someone to the squad before they return from their bye in Week 10.

Croom was called up from the practice squad twice before the Eagles signed him to the 53-man roster last month. He’s appeared in four games this season and caught a three-yard touchdown pass in the team’s 30-28 loss to the Ravens in Week Six.

He also played in 15 games for the Bills in 2018. He had 22 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo.

Eagles waive Jason Croom originally appeared on Pro Football Talk