Running back Elijah Holyfield‘s bid to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster has been knocked out.

Holyfield was one of five cuts that the Eagles announced on Saturday. They have to get the rest of the way to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Holyfield, who is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, has spent time with the Eagles in each of the last three years. He has been on the active roster at times and played five special teams snaps in his lone regular season appearance. He ran 20 times for 91 yards in this preseason.

The Eagles also waived tight end Cary Angeline, defensive end JaQuan Bailey, wide receiver Marken Michel, and linebacker Rashad Smith.

Eagles waive five, including Elijah Holyfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk