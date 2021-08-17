Eagles waive ex-Lions RB Kerryon Johnson with an injury designation

Former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson continues to have issues staying on the field. Johnson was one of the players waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of roster cuts on Tuesday.

The Eagles waived Johnson with an injury designation. He injured the knee in that team’s preseason opener and was designated week-to-week, but the Eagles opted to waive Johnson instead. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he can revert to the Eagles injured list or work out an injury settlement.

Johnson was a popular second-round pick by the Lions in 2018 but he’s struggled through numerous injuries, some of which predate his NFL career. The Eagles quickly claimed him in May when the Lions waived him, but the injury bug keeps biting Johnson.

