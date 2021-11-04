Eagles waive Eric Wilson

The Eagles waived linebacker Eric Wilson on Wednesday.

Philadelphia signed Wilson to a one-year, $2.75 million deal in the offseason. Instead of becoming the team’s top linebacker, Wilson instead became another failed free agent linebacker signing.

The Eagles’ signings of Paul Worrilow (2018), Corey Nelson (2018), L.J. Fort (2019), Zach Brown (2019) and Jatavis Brown (2020) also didn’t work out.

Wilson, 27, lasted only eight games, playing seven before the Eagles made him a healthy scratch Sunday.

“We had some guys with Davion (Taylor) developing and doing some good things, we wanted to get him more playing time,” coach Nick Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “On special teams, obviously when it comes to the backup linebackers, there’s such an important part in special teams.

“It’s not that Eric didn’t play well on special teams or didn’t do his job when he was in at practice on special teams. But Shaun (Bradley) really flourished on special teams and Alex (Singleton) is our special teams captain.”

Wilson played 280 defensive snaps and 30 on special teams. He made 43 tackles, one interception, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

