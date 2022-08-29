Eagles to waive DT Renell Wren

Glenn Erby
The Eagles are waiving veteran defensive tackle Renell Wren according to Adam Caplan.

Wren was a member of the AFC Champion Bengals, serving primarily on the team’s practice squad before being acquired by Philadelphia as a free agent during the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

