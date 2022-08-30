Eagles to waive DT Marvin Wilson

The #Eagles are waiving DT Marvin Wilson, per source. The former Florida State standout had an excellent camp and is expected to land on the practice squad, if he clears waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The Eagles are waiving defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, expecting to return to the 16-man practice squad if he clears waivers. Wilson had a solid training camp but will likely lose to Marlon Tuipuloutu for the final spot on the 53-man roster.

Wilson, 23, spent all last year on the Eagles’ practice squad, playing in one game against the Cowboys in the season finale.

