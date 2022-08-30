Eagles to waive DT Marvin Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles are waiving defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, expecting to return to the 16-man practice squad if he clears waivers.  Wilson had a solid training camp but will likely lose to Marlon Tuipuloutu for the final spot on the 53-man roster.

Wilson, 23, spent all last year on the Eagles’ practice squad, playing in one game against the Cowboys in the season finale.

List

NFL practice squad: Rules, salary and eligibility for 2022

List

Eagles 16-man practice squad prediction ahead of final roster cuts

List

Eagles roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

Related

Eagles to release Le'Raven Clark

Eagles to waive WR Devon Allen

Eagles acquire DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Saints

Eagles to release Anthony Harris

Eagles to waive CB Mario Goodrich

Eagles to waive QB Reid Sinnett

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories