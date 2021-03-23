Eagles waive Deontay Burnett with non-football injury

Eagles waive former training camp darling originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday waived wide receiver Deontay Burnett with a non-football injury designation, according to the league’s transaction wire.

The non-football injury designation is used to signal that a player suffered an injury that did not occur during a football practice or game.

Burnett, 23, became a fan favorite last summer as he made a strong push during training camp to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster. While he didn’t make the initial roster, Burnett was on the practice squad and was elevated twice for games in 2020.

In his two games with the Eagles last season, Burnett caught three passes for 19 yards. Late in the 2019 season, he caught two passes for 48 yards.

Burnett played a total of 58 offensive snaps for the Eagles in 2020.

With Burnett gone, the Eagles still have seven receivers on their roster: Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward Jr., Quez Watkins, John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Khalil Tate.

Burnett joined the Eagles during the 2019 season after stints with the Jets and Titans. He was undrafted out of USC in 2018.

In his career, Burnett has 15 catches for 210 yards. The only Eagles receivers with more catches than him in their careers are Ward (81), Fulgham (38) and Reagor (31). Arcega-Whiteside has 14.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube