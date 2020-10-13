Eagles waive DB Grayland Arnold

Roster Moves: #Eagles have waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill.#Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for S Will Parks and protected the following practice squad players:
TE Jason Croom
DB Elijah Riley pic.twitter.com/kfT0cu4ple
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles just announced a handful of roster moves, including the waiving of undrafted rookie defensive back Grayland Arnold.
Arnold was called up from the practice squad in each of the past two weeks.
Arnold has played 27 snaps, all on special teams, in the last two games. Arnold provided depth and flexibility for the Eagles with Avonte Maddox, Trevor Williams, and Rudy Ford out.