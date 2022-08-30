Eagles to waive CB Tay Gowan
The Eagles are waiving CB Tay Gowan, source says.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 30, 2022
According to Adam Schefter, Tay Gowan is being waived by the Eagles, and the move coincides with the team acquiring Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints.
A 2021 sixth-round pick, Gowan could return to Philadelphia on the practice squad, and he joins Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell, Jaquiski Tartt, and Anthony Harris in the group of defensive backs waived or released.
