Eagles to waive CB Mario Goodrich
The #Eagles are waiving CB Mario Goodrich, source said, who should be headed back to their practice squad if not claimed.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022
The Eagles are waiving one of the top young cornerbacks, as Ian Rapoport reports that Mario Goodrich has been waived.
The Eagles didn’t draft a cornerback and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.
During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).
Goodrich could return to the practice squad.
