Eagles to waive CB Mario Goodrich

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles are waiving one of the top young cornerbacks, as Ian Rapoport reports that Mario Goodrich has been waived.

The Eagles didn’t draft a cornerback and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

Goodrich could return to the practice squad.

