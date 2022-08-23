Eagles waive CB Josh Blackwell

Eagles have waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson have been placed on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List. pic.twitter.com/fPmxDStLaO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2022

The Eagles waived Josh Blackwell on Tuesday as the team worked to trim the roster down to 80 players before the 4:00 PM deadline.

Blackwell played the least amount of snaps (11) out of all the players on the roster bubble, and like Mac McCain and Kary Vincent Jr., all three have lost snaps to undrafted rookie Josh Jobe.

Philadelphia is set to depart for Miami for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins before closing the preseason on Saturday night.

List

Predicting the Eagles 2022 defensive starters entering preseason Week 3

List

Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason matchup vs. Browns

List

Eagles' 53-man roster predictions after the second preseason game

Related

Eagles waive OT Jarrid Williams Eagles to waive RB DeAndre Torrey Commanders to be without top pass rusher for Week 3 matchup vs. Eagles Eagles sit 26 players vs. Browns in preseason Week 2 Watch: Eagles players answer if DeVonta Smith can cover Darius Slay one-on-one

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire