Eagles waive CB Josh Blackwell
Eagles have waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson have been placed on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List. pic.twitter.com/fPmxDStLaO
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2022
The Eagles waived Josh Blackwell on Tuesday as the team worked to trim the roster down to 80 players before the 4:00 PM deadline.
Blackwell played the least amount of snaps (11) out of all the players on the roster bubble, and like Mac McCain and Kary Vincent Jr., all three have lost snaps to undrafted rookie Josh Jobe.
Philadelphia is set to depart for Miami for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins before closing the preseason on Saturday night.
List
Predicting the Eagles 2022 defensive starters entering preseason Week 3
List
Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason matchup vs. Browns
List
Eagles' 53-man roster predictions after the second preseason game
Related
Eagles waive OT Jarrid Williams
Eagles to waive RB DeAndre Torrey
Commanders to be without top pass rusher for Week 3 matchup vs. Eagles
Eagles sit 26 players vs. Browns in preseason Week 2
Watch: Eagles players answer if DeVonta Smith can cover Darius Slay one-on-one