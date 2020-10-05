Eagles waive Adrian Killins the day after his NFL debut

Eagles waive speedy youngster just a couple days after calling him up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Two days after they called Adrian Killins Jr. up from the practice squad, the Eagles have waived the speedy undrafted rookie from UCF.

Killins (5-8, 177) will hit the waiver wire and if he doesn’t get claimed could end up back on the Eagles’ practice squad.

On Sunday, Killins made his NFL debut but it wasn’t one to remember. He played eight snaps and had 1 catch for 2 yards and 1 carry for minus-12. He was one of five running backs the Eagles had active for Sunday’s 25-20 win over the 49ers.

Killins was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, along with WR Travis Fulgham and C Luke Juriga.

By waiving Killins, the Eagles have opened up one spot on their 53-man roster. It’s unclear how they’re going to use it.

Perhaps the Eagles are planning on signing a player from the outside or maybe one of their own players is nearing a return. The Eagles have a few players eligible to return from IR. This year, players need to spend just three games on IR before they are eligible to return.

Last week, the Eagles activated WR Quez Watkins’ three-week practice window but he is still on IR. The Eagles have a total of four players who have missed at least three games and are eligible to return from IR: Watkins, Will Parks, Vinny Curry, Craig James.

Just because all those players have sat out the required three games, it doesn’t mean they’re physically ready to return to the active roster or even to practice.