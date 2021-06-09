Eagles’ waive 3, including Jamie Newman, Trevon Grimes

Eagles waive 3, including a couple notable undrafted players originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves, including two that came as slight surprises.

The team announced on Wednesday that it waived QB Jamie Newman, WR Khalil Take and waived WR Trevon Grimes with an injury designation.

This means that two of the undrafted players most Eagles fans were most excited about won’t even make it to training camp. Newman, from Wake Forest, had been the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster and Grimes was an exciting rookie out of Florida. Now the Eagles are down to two quarterbacks on the roster: Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

Earlier this offseason, NJ.com reported that Grimes underwent a knee surgery, so he never even got to show off what he could do. If Grimes clears waivers, he will revert to the Eagles’ Injured Reserve list, so he isn’t necessarily gone yet. Grimes was a player many thought would be drafted this spring.

The Eagles roster had been at 90, so it’s back down to 87 for now.

But the Eagles have also reached contract terms with wide receiver/return man Michael Walker, his agent Sean Stellato confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Walker went undrafted in 2019 out of Boston College but saw time as a rookie with the Jaguars, primarily as a kick returner. He averaged 22.8 yards per kick return in 2019.

It’s important to note that former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell is now a member of the Eagles’ personnel department.

While it might come as a surprise that the Eagles released Newman, the details of his contract showed they didn’t need to offer him much to come to Philly. He was the only UDFA of the seven-man class to receive no signing bonus or guaranteed money.

Grimes, meanwhile, got a signing bonus of $7,500 and $82,500 guaranteed, which was the third most of the seven-man class. If he reverts to IR, he’ll at least be sticking around in some capacity.

The five remaining UDFAs on the roster this year are TE Jack Stoll, OG Kayode Awosika, WR Jhamon Ausbon, C Harry Crider and DE JaQuan Bailey.

The Eagles finished up their modified offseason workout program last week and will begin reporting for training camp on July 27.

