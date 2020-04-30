Eagles waive 2 receivers to adhere to 90-man roster limit

The Eagles on Thursday waived wide receivers Marken Michel and River Cracraft in a move to get their roster ready for the 90-man limit.

Before these moves, the Eagles had 14 wide receivers. Now they're down to 12.

Michel is the older brother of Patriots running back Sony Michel. A former CFL star, Michel had a solid training camp last summer but wasn't added to the practice squad until December. After the season, he was given a reserve/futures deal.

Cracraft signed to the practice squad on Christmas Eve last year and was given a futures deal when the season was over.

These two roster moves will allow the Eagles to sign their 13 undrafted free agents and 10 draft picks, while adhering to the NFL's 90-man limit.

Here's how the roster breaks down:

- The Eagles had 66 players before the draft (that number is down to 64 now).

- They drafted 10 players.

- They traded for Marquise Goodwin.

- They agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents.

- They reached terms with offensive tackle Casey Tucker and running back Corey Clement.

The Eagles will also carry defensive end Matt Leo, but as a member of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, he's a roster exempt player. The Eagles don't use a roster spot for him now and they might choose to keep him on the practice squad for the entire 2020 season as an exemption.

