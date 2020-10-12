Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had a cyst in his surgically-repaired ankle after missing time in the team’s Week Four win over the 49ers, but he wasn’t able to make it through Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Johnson needed to be carted to the locker room in the second half of the game. On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said there wasn’t an update on his condition because Johnson is still gathering information from doctors.

“Medically, we’re waiting on a second opinion, so there’s some reports still coming in on Lane, so I don’t have any update yet with him,” Pederson said, via PennLive.com.

Cornerback Darius Slay was also forced out of Sunday’s game. He is in the concussion protocol and the team will have to wait to see if he’s cleared in time to face the Ravens in Week Six.

Eagles waiting for second opinion on Lane Johnson’s ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk