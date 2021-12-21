Eagles vs. Washington Week 15: Who has the edge at each position?

The Eagles and Washington are just hours away from finally kicking off their Week 15 matchup after a COVID-19 outbreak pushed the game back from Sunday.

Washington is still without their top-two quarterbacks, but Ron Rivera’s group is starting to get some big names back and will wait until 4:00 PM to find out if they have Kyle Allen or starting quarterback, Taylor Heinicke.

There will be several big named position battles to watch and below you’ll find which team holds the edge at each position.

QB -- Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball with pressure from the New York Giants defense in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyg Vs Phi

Philadelphia will have both Garner Minshew available, while Washington will start quarterback Garrett Gilbert if Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen isn’t available.

RB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Washington will be without J.D. McKissic, but Antonio Gibson is available. For Philadelphia, Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott are all healthy.

WR -- Push

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims are available, but Curtis Samuel will be out. For Philadelphia, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins are the big names.

TE -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

With Logan Thomas out for the season, Dallas Goedert becomes the best player on the field at the position.

OL -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is out for Washington, while Philadelphia will be without rookie left guard Landon Dickerson. Even with players out due to injury, the Eagles still have the best offensive line.

Washington also ativated T Sam Cosmi off the Reserve/Injured list.

DL -- Push

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ioannidis is out for Washington, but Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat have returned. Shaka Toney and Casey Toohill are available as well.

Story continues

Philadelphia will have its full complement of weapons, including Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Josh Sweat.

LB -- Push

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Holcomb is the best linebacker on the Washington roster, while Jamin Davis is an up-and-coming rookie linebacker. Philadelphia will counter will T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton.

DB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Washington could be without Kendall Fuller, leaving Williams Jackson as the top cornerback. Landon Collins is more linebacker than safety at this point. For Philadelphia, Steven Nelson is healthy opposite Darius Slay, along with Avonte Maddox.

1

1