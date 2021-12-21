Eagles vs. Washington Inactives list for Week 15 matchup

The Eagles released their inactives list for Week 15, and with Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard already on the COVID-19 list, there are only four players not dressing.

For Philadelphia, quarterback Reid Sinnett, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., cornerback Tay Gowan, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are all inactive.

Washington Inactives:

10 – WR Samuel

18 – WR Gandy-Golden

80 – TE Reyes

96 – DE Smith-Williams

97 – DT Settle — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 21, 2021

For Washington, Curtis Samuel’s has been ruled out, while 9 players who didn’t clear COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s game are also out.

