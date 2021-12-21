Eagles vs. Washington Inactives list for Week 15 matchup
#WASvsPHI inactives pic.twitter.com/A7C8Ih8Fsi
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2021
The Eagles released their inactives list for Week 15, and with Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard already on the COVID-19 list, there are only four players not dressing.
For Philadelphia, quarterback Reid Sinnett, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., cornerback Tay Gowan, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are all inactive.
Washington Inactives:
10 – WR Samuel
18 – WR Gandy-Golden
80 – TE Reyes
96 – DE Smith-Williams
97 – DT Settle
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 21, 2021
For Washington, Curtis Samuel’s has been ruled out, while 9 players who didn’t clear COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s game are also out.
