Eagles vs. Washington Inactives list for Week 15 matchup

Glenn Erby
1 min read
The Eagles released their inactives list for Week 15, and with Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard already on the COVID-19 list, there are only four players not dressing.

For Philadelphia, quarterback Reid Sinnett, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., cornerback Tay Gowan, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are all inactive.

For Washington, Curtis Samuel’s has been ruled out, while 9 players who didn’t clear COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s game are also out.

