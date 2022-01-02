Eagles vs. Washington: 4 causes for concern in Week 17

The Eagles and Washington are set for their second matchup in less than two weeks and although Philadelphia is a significant favorite, there are several reasons to be concerned as well.

The Eagles will be without running back Miles Sanders, and backup running back Jordan Howard is likely to be a game-time decision with a neck injury.

1. Weather

There’s currently a winter storm watch in effect and it rained overnight in the area, while current weather reports speak of potential snow and rain.

Philadelphia has moments where they’ll put the football on the ground and although the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing, bad weather could handcuff the passing game.

2. Overconfidence

Philadelphia has already defeated this team once in a two-week period and they have the NFL’s top-rushing offense.

Washington placed starting running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Starting right tackle Sam Cosmi and punter Tress Way, and backup cornerback Darryl Roberts are also on the list. Starting corner William Jackson III was ruled out after not practicing this week because of a calf injury.

Defensive end Montez Sweat is questionable after missing practice this week following the death of his brother Tuesday night.

Washington is a long shot to make the playoffs, but they’ll play with the effort at home on Sunday and Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow this team any confidence or easy points.

3. No Miles Sanders

Sanders is out with a broken hand and although the Eagles still have the NFL’s top rushing attack, they’ll now be without their most explosive player.

Jordan Howard is dealing with a stinger and could have difficulty finishing the contest. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are solid players, but can they carry Philadelphia’s rushing attack.

4. Jaret Patterson-Wendell Smallwood

An undrafted rookie free agent who has rushed for 188 yards on 50 carries this season, Patterson would get the start if Gibson isn’t cleared. Patterson had 9 carries for 33-yards against Dallas last week and he’ll be in line for more carries on Sunday.

He’s about the same size as Boston Scott and the type of slashing, one-cut player that good gash the Eagles defense on Sunday.

