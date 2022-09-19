Eagles vs. Vikings Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles (1-0) will return to Lincoln Financial Field on September 19th for the first time this season, hosting Minnesota (1-0) in an intriguing matchup on Monday Night Football.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s explosive offense from getting stagnant.

At the same time, the Vikings will counter with Kirk Cousins and arguably the NFL’s top receiver in Justin Jefferson.

With several storylines to follow, here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the Monday night matchup.

Game Information



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, September, 19

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

How to watch

ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

ABC6: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on ESPN+

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio



Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Minnesota: KFAN FM 100.3 / Vikings Radio Network

Rickie Ricardo, Bill Kulik, and Oscar Budejen host a Spanish-language radio broadcast on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey.

Satellite Radio

Based on your subscription, eagles vs. Vikings can also be heard on SiriusXM Channels 158 or 228.

Social Media

