Eagles vs. Vikings: 5 matchups to watch in Thursday night matchup

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are headed to Philadelphia for a Thursday night matchup with the Eagles.

The quick turnaround for both teams should help erase the stench of sloppy offensive possessions and defensive breakdowns that cost the Vikings in Week 1 and nearly the Birds.

Philadelphia will be without four starters, including three on the defensive side of the ball.

With kickoff on Amazon Prime fast approaching, we’re looking at five matchups to watch.

Darius Slay vs. Justin Jefferson

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It’s a box-office matchup and really needs no description, but it’ll be a rematch of a 2022 clash that was dominated by Big Play Slay.

Jefferson was held to six catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns while Slay logged multiple interceptions, five pass breakups and a tackle.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The NFL’s second-highest highest paid tight end, Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after racking up 86 catches for 914 yards and six touchdowns while playing for the Lions and Vikings.

Patriots tight ends combined for 8 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the season opener and the Eagles will be without Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship and James Bradberry and there will be a battle for the middle of the field that Philadelphia must win.

Eagles DT Jalen Carter vs. Vikings backup Center Austin Schlottmann.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Originally undrafted out of TCU, Schlottmann started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, find a role as a backup. He then decided to sign with the Vikings a couple of seasons ago, finding a niche as the backup to Bradbury.

Can Schlottmann hold up under the pressure that Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis will apply?

Jalen Hurts vs. Vikings DC Brian Flores

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Brian Flores is a famed defensive coordinator and is known for agressive, physical, bliting defensive packages.

According to PFF, the Vikings blitzed Baker Mayfield on almost 60% of his drop-backs.

According to PFF, Jalen Hurts was blitzed on 42.1% of his drop backs, going 7 of 13, for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Can the All-Pro quarterback solve the riddle of a defensive play-caller with ties to Bill Belichick.

Eagles' LT Lane Johnson vs.Vikings Edge Rusher Danielle Hunter

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Johnson has gone over two years with allowing a sack, while Hunter has two career sacks in four games against the Eagles.

