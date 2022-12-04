Eagles vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream

The Eagles (10-1) will host the AFC South-leading Titans (7-4) on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’ll be an emotional meeting with A.J. Brown facing his former team for the first time since being traded to Philadelphia on draft night for two picks.

With both teams set to take the field for warmups, here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the Week 13 matchup.

Game Information

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Lincoln Financial Field

How to watch

Eagles-Titans will be broadcast on the Fox early slate of games, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call and Erin Andrews on the sideline.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

Also available live on FuboTV

Radio

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone

Satellite Radio

Based on your subscription

Philadelphia Eagles

Home 227

Tennessee Titans

Away CH. 382

