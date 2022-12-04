Eagles vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream
The Eagles (10-1) will host the AFC South-leading Titans (7-4) on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
It’ll be an emotional meeting with A.J. Brown facing his former team for the first time since being traded to Philadelphia on draft night for two picks.
With both teams set to take the field for warmups, here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the Week 13 matchup.
Game Information
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 4th at 1:00 p.m. ET
Lincoln Financial Field
How to watch
Eagles-Titans will be broadcast on the Fox early slate of games, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call and Erin Andrews on the sideline.
Streaming
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone
Satellite Radio
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Based on your subscription
Philadelphia Eagles
Home 227
Tennessee Titans
Away CH. 382
Social Media
Detroit Lions
Follow along on Twitter
Facebook