Eagles vs. Titans: 4 storylines to watch in Week 13

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) are ranked first in the AFC South and are headed to Philadelphia for an emotional Sunday afternoon matchup.

Philadelphia (10-1) looks to remain No. 1 in the NFC while also staying atop the NFC East division and there should be extra emotion surrounding A.J. Brown.

The Eagles are 7-5 all-time against the Titans, including 4-2 at home in Philadelphia.

Here are four storylines to watch in Week 13.

A.J. Brown

Rather than pay Brown upwards of $20 million per season, Tennessee traded the talented receiver to Philadelphia for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall picks.

The Titans then used the No. 18 pick on Treylon Burks, an All-American wide receiver out of Arkansas.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Burks has shown improvement and has 24 catches for 334 yards thus far.

Brown has been outstanding for Philadelphia from day one and has logged 53 catches for 831 yards and seven touchdowns.

Eagles special teams

After giving up three big returns against the Packers, head coach Nick Sirianni talked about making changes to the unit and that could mean starters such as T.J. Edwards and/or Kyzir White running down on kickoff coverage. He could also elevate a few practice squad guys as well.

Jordan Davis return?

Robert Quinn was ruled out this week with a knee injury and it could open up a roster spot for Jordan Davis to make his long-awaited return.

He’s only been out four weeks, but his presence in the run game can’t be denied, and he’ll return 20 pounds lighter.

Eagles most difficult opponent



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Say what you want about the Cowboys, but it’s the Titans that could give the Eagles their biggest problem this season.

Tennessee has allowed more than 22 points just once this season and has held teams to 20 points or fewer in each of the past eight games per The Athletic. The Titans rank No. 1 in third-down defense and No. 8 in the red zone defense.

