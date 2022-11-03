Eagles vs Texans prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Sunday, November 6

Eagles vs Texans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 6

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Eagles (7-0), Texans (1-5-1)

Eagles vs Texans Game Preview

Why Eagles Will Win

No, there won’t be any lines here about the Eagle being no-hit, but …

The defense really has been terrific.

The offense gets all the love with the fewest turnovers, the second-most points, and the most dangerous all-around running game in the NFL considering all the parts in play, but it’s the other side that’s starting to make this look easy.

The Eagles take the ball away in bunches, the run defense has been terrific, and Houston doesn’t have the firepower to do much if it gets down early.

It doesn’t help that the run defense is the worst in the league and just got steamrolled over by Derrick Henry in a 17-10 loss to the Titans, but …

Why Texans Will Win

Lovie Smith’s team will battle.

No, the offense isn’t doing anything great lately, and no, the defense isn’t doing much of anything against the run, but Dameon Pierce is a nice back to work around – he just needs a little more help from the downfield passing game to find space.

The defense has enough moments when it’s able to hold up and get off the field, and overall it’s doing a nice job of bending but not breaking.

And then there’s the Thursday night factor. If you’re going be the massive underdog against the best team in the NFL, get this game on a short week, get physical right away, and see just how sharp the other side is.

The Eagles will give up running yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This might be the one time when watching a baseball game might be more interesting than what happens in the NFL.

Oh to be in a sports bar in Philadelphia and Houston on Thursday. The Texas will provide enough of a first half push to divide the attention of the two cities – at least a little bit – but after a slew of mistakes and misfires, Jalen Hurts will rise up in the second half.

Last week it was AJ Brown’s game, this week it’ll be DeVonta Smith’s turn to have a big night as the Eagles overcome a good performance by Pearce and the Texans.

And the Phillies will get to Verlander by the fifth inning and win outright – you won’t need the 1.5. The over on the 7.5 will hit, too.

Eagles vs Texans Prediction, Line

Eagles 27, Houston 14

Line: Philadelphia -14, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Eagles vs Texans Must See Rating: 2.5

