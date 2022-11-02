Eagles vs. Texans betting guide: Lines, Props, and picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will put their perfect record on the line Thursday night against the Lowly Houston Texans. The matchup may not be a fair fight, but going on the road on a short week is always a challenge. Let’s take a look at the numbers and try to find some value.

Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1), Thursday 8:15 p.m.

All odds provided by PointsBet

Spread/ML – Eagles -14 (-750); Texans +14 (+500)

Total – 45 points

Analysis: Houston ranks 31st in the NFL in total offense, and 30th on defense. Short week or not, this one shouldn’t be close, although I don’t expect a ton of points to be scored in this one.

Picks: Eagles -14; UNDER 45

Analysis: Hurts has topped 235 yards in 5-of-7 games this season, including 285 yards Sunday against Pittsburgh in a game in which he sat almost the entire fourth quarter. Mills’ top two wide receivers are banged up. Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, and Nico Collins (groin) will not play.

Picks: Hurts OVER 235.5; Mills UNDER 220.5



Rushing yards: (O/U): Miles Sanders 80.5, Jalen Hurts 40.5; Dameone Pierce 65.5

Analysis: With the lack of receivers Houston has, expect the Eagles defense to load up the box and shut down the run, daring Mills to beat them. That will likely neutralize Pierce, who was held to 35 yards on 15 carries Sunday against Tennessee. Sanders gained 78 yards on just nine carries Sunday, now he faces the worst run defense in football. Hurts could get an early shower for a second straight week, you can be sure they won’t put him in harm’s way in this one.

Picks: Sanders OVER 80.5; Hurts UNDER 40.5



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 Brandin Cooks 55.5

Chris Moore 25.5 Phillip Dorsett 25.5

Dameone Pierce 20.5 Brevin Jordan 15.5

Analysis: Brown went off Sunday to the tune of 156 yards and 3 scores. Houston should shade his way in coverage, leaving Smith singled up, and he should eat. Goedert has gone over 45 yards in 5-of-7 games this season.

Story continues

Picks: Smith OVER 50.5, Goedert OVER 45.5



Anytime touchdown:

Jalen Hurts -125 Miles Sanders -105

A.J. Brown +110 Dameone Pierce +135

DeVonta Smith +160 Dallas Goedert +175

Brandin Cooks +240 Phillip Dorsett +290

Eagles D/ST +350 Texans D/ST +850

Analysis: Sanders has four TD in his last three games. Pierce has four total TD (3 rush, 1 rec) in his last five games. Taking a flyer on Goedert because I think he’s due.

Picks: Sanders, Goedert, Pierce

