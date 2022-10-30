Eagles vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 8

The Eagles (6-0) and Steelers (2-5) are set for an intriguing in-state matchup in Lincoln Financial Field.

Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of talented wide receivers.

The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.

Game Information

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October, 30

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.

Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.

Streaming

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio



Detroit Lions

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Pittsburgh: SNR • WDVE 102.5 FM • WBGG 970 AM

Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline) are on the call.

Satellite Radio

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Based on your subscription

Philadelphia Eagles

Home 227

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away CH. 385

Social Media



Detroit Lions

Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire