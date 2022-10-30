Eagles vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 8
The Eagles (6-0) and Steelers (2-5) are set for an intriguing in-state matchup in Lincoln Financial Field.
Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of talented wide receivers.
The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.
Game Information
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October, 30
Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch
Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.
Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.
Streaming
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
Detroit Lions
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Pittsburgh: SNR • WDVE 102.5 FM • WBGG 970 AM
Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline) are on the call.
Satellite Radio
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Based on your subscription
Philadelphia Eagles
Home 227
Pittsburgh Steelers
Away CH. 385
Social Media
Detroit Lions
Follow along on Twitter
Facebook