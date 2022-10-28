Eagles vs. Steelers betting guide: Lines, Props and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The undefeated Eagles coming off a bye against a 2-5 Steelers team that ranks near the bottom of a ton of categories on both sides of the ball, and heading toward a much-needed bye to boot.

(All lines/props provided by PointsBet)

Eagles (6-0) vs. Steelers (2-5), Sunday 1:00pm

Spread/ML: Eagles -10 (-500); Steelers +10 (+375)

O/U: 43.5 total points

Analysis: While Pittsburgh ranks 28th in the NFL in yards allowed, they somehow only allow 23.1 points per game. The Eagles should win handily, but the Steelers’ bend-don’t-break defense will keep the Birds from running away with it.

Picks: Eagles -10; UNDER 43.5

Passing yards (O/U) – Jalen Hurts 230.5; Kenny Pickett 215.5

Analysis: Pittsburgh’s pass defense ranks 29th in the NFL (275.4 yds/game); they’ve allowed 250+ passing yards in 5-of-7 games. The Eagles have allowed 205 yards or fewer in 6-of-7.

Picks: Hurts OVER 230.5; Pickett UNDER 215.5

Rushing Yards (O/U) – Jalen Hurts 45.5, Miles Sanders 65.5; Najee Harris 45.5

Analysis: Hurts has failed to top 40 rushing yards in 3-of-4, and Pittsburgh’s leaky pass defense and lack of pass rush (12 sacks) will keep him in the pocket much of the day. Sanders is starting to come into his own as a lead back, averaging more than 80 yards a contest. Harris has topped 45.5 in four of his last six games, and Pittsburgh will try to control the ball as best they can.

Picks: Sanders OVER 65.5 Harris OVER 45.5

Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 Chase Claypool 40.5

Diontae Johnson 45.5 George Pickens 40.5

Analysis: We talked already about Pittsburgh’s pass defense. They allow more receiving yards (209/game) to wide receivers than any team in the NFL. Claypool has gone over 40.5 in his last three games, and Pickens has gone over 60 yards in 3-of-4.

Picks: D. Smith OVER 55.5; Brown OVER 70.5; Claypool OVER 40.5

Anytime Touchdown

Jalen Hurts -110 Miles Sanders +100

A.J. Brown +110 Najee Harris +160

Dallas Goedert +190 DeVonta Smith +190

Diontae Johnson +320 George Pickens +340

Eagles D/ST +350 Chase Claypool +400

Analysis: The odds that the Eagles defense will score are nearly as short as any Steelers pass target. That tells me everything I need to know.

Picks: Hurts, Smith

