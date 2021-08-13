Eagles vs. Steelers: 5 takeaways from the first half of preseason opener

The Eagles had some really good moments and displayed good energy during the first half against Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia exited the half leading 16-7, and here are five takeaways from that action.

Milton Williams is a game wrecker

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1425979192114507780 Howie Roseman could end up looking like a genius for the selection of Williams.

Jalen Hurts efficient

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If not for two drops, Hurts would have almost been perfect on the night. We highlighted his relationship with the tight ends and on the first drive, Hurts targeted both Goedert and Ertz. https://twitter.com/foxphlgambler/status/1425965843964366851

Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon look comfortable in this element

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni was aggressive on offense with both Hurts and Joe Flacco under center and he incorporated what Quez Watkins does best. Gannon utilized several different fronts and got Milton Williams involved early on.

Quez Watkins highlight reel

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In a similar fashion to his performance against Arizona, Watkins took a normal bubble screen to the house. He's solidified his place on the roster and as a vital part of the Eagles scheme. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1425973389601222664

Tyree Jackson is a keeper

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1425979718617214976 Howie Roseman will live to regret if he chooses to cut Jackson and he won't last on the Eagles practice squad.

Jake Elliott has his swagger back

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) drop kicks the ball for an on-sides kick attempt against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Browns. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott confidently hit from 47-yards and 50-yards among his three touchdowns.

