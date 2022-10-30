Eagles vs. Steelers: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to move to 7-0 on the season when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) in front of a raucous home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The team has an upgraded pass rush after acquiring Robert Quinn from the Bears for a fourth-round pick.

They’ll be without T.J. Watt on defense for Pittsburgh, but they still have several capable playmakers on that side of the football.

Here are five matchups to watch on Sunday when the eagles have the football.

RG Isaac Seumalo vs. Steelers DT Cam Heyward

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Heyward can overpower opponents as an imposing figure along the Steelers’ defensive line, and he’ll have an intriguing matchup against Isaac Seumalo.

Heyward has 16 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble this season.

Landon Dickerson vs. Steelers DE Larry Ogunjobi

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Ogunjobi is the prototype run stuffer at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, and he’ll have a matchup of powerhouses when he and Landon Dickerson lock horns.

RB Miles Sanders vs. Steelers ILB MIles Jack

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

A former Jaguars first-round pick, Jack leads the Steelers team in tackles with 42.

Jordan Mailata vs. Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A gigantic left tackle, Mailata will look to outmuscle the athletic pass rusher who’s taken the lead role with T.J. Watt out.

Dallas Goedert vs. Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh could put Edmonds on Goedert, but in critical man-to-man situations, look for the former Alabama star to take the challenge.

Fitzpatrick has 23 tackles, three interceptions, and five passes defended this season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire