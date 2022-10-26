Eagles vs. Steelers: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The undefeated Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, where they’ll face the 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers in an in-state matchup.

Even as huge favorites, Pittsburgh provides several intriguing matchup problems on offense for the Eagles defense. It’ll be on Jonathan Gannon to ensure that the Steelers don’t explode and find their footing heading into their Week 9 bye.

The matchup will be a homecoming of sorts for New Jersey native and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who’ll be making his first start at Lincoln Financial Field.

With both teams returning to practice on Wednesday, here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia is on defense.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon vs. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett



Gannon likes to employ an organic pass rush using four down linemen, and we shouldn’t expect an increase in blitzing from Philadelphia just because they’ll be facing a rookie quarterback.

Pickett has accounted for seven interceptions in 13 quarters, but he’s also completing 68.5% of his passes, good for fourth best in the NFL. And it’ll be on the Eagles’ defensive coordinator to help continue those growing pains.

Even with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Chase Claypool on the outside at wide receiver, the Steelers have now failed to score more than 20 points in six of their seven games this season.

The team lacks any big play splash and has just one passing play of 40 or more yards this season after creating nine such plays in 2021. Only the Arizona Cardinals, with none, have created fewer 40-yard passing plays than the Steelers this season.

Philadelphia should look to create pressure for the rookie while forcing Pittsburgh to prove that they can sustain a viable rushing attack while likely playing from behind. Gannon can’t afford to allow Pickett’s coming out party as a pro.

CB Avonte Maddox vs. Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool spent his first two seasons playing the Z position for Pittsburgh, but he’s now playing primarily out of the slot, and he’ll have a big matchup against Avonte Maddox.

Claypool has a noticeable size advantage over Maddox, and he’s dropped only one pass on 43 targets (28 catches) this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s averaging only four catches and 38 yards per game with one touchdown grab this season, but he had one of his best games as a pro against the Eagles.

DT Jordan Davis vs. Steelers C Mason Cole

Cole can be overwhelmed at the point of attack in the passing game, and Sunday will be a prime opportunity for Philadelphia to give Jordan Davis an increase in snaps. Miami’s pass rush overwhelmed Pittsburgh’s line in Week 7, and Cole could be the recipe for success in the middle.

LB T.J. Edwards vs. Steelers RB Najee Harris

Edwards has been outstanding this season, and his matchup against Harris will be vital in containing the Steelers’ offense.

Harris averaging 3.3 yards per carry this season, but the six-foot-one, 232-pound running back has 329 yards, seven first downs, and a touchdown run on 100 attempts from scrimmage.

Darius Slay-James Bradberry vs. Diontae Johnson-George Pickens

The Steelers have struggled to produce offensively, but they have three athletic and dynamic pass catchers. George Pickens ranks first on the Steelers’ offense in receiving yards (338) and second in yards per reception while only being the fourth-most targeted receiver.

Diontae Johnson is one yard behind Pickens in receiving yardage with 337 and he presents his own matchup nightmare as a shifty, and versatile pass catcher.

Philadelphia has the NFL’s two top shutdown cornerbacks and Gannon could leave Slay and Bradberry on the island while affording help to Avonte Maddox against Chase Claypool.

