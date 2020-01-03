Eagles vs. Seahawks Wild Card Round: TV schedule, storylines, game time and more

The fourth-seeded Eagles (9-7) are hosting the fifth-seeded Seahawks (11-5) in a NFC Wild Card game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know:

• 2:30 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

• 4:40 p.m.: Eagles vs. Seahawks on NBC10

• 7:45 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

• 10 p.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP







The NBC broadcast crew for this game is Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya. Rules analyst Terry McAuley will be in the booth too. You can stream the game here.

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened as 1-point favorites but the line quickly moved. The Eagles are now home underdogs.

The referee for Eagles-Seahawks is Shawn Smith, in his second year as a ref. Smith had the Eagles' Week 15 win against the Redskins on Dec. 15. In that game, the 'Skins were penalized five times for 60 yards; the Eagles were penalized seven times for 54 yards.

We meet again

These two teams met six weeks ago and the Seahawks came to Philly and got a 17-9 win. It was the second-lowest point total at home under Doug Pederson and the other was that meaningless Week 17 game against the Cowboys in 2017.

Back on Nov. 24, the Eagles actually had just four fewer yards than the Seahawks but turned the ball over five times and it killed them. Carson Wentz had a bad game, fumbling the ball three times (losing two) and throwing two interceptions.

Since Pederson took over as head coach, the Eagles are 0-3 against the Seahawks, who have outscored them by an average of 11 points per game.

Carson's 1st playoff game

This is the third straight year the Eagles have made the playoffs but the last two times they were led by Nick Foles because Wentz was injured. This time, Wentz is healthy and coming off an impressive December as the playoffs begin.

"I'm just excited for the challenge and the opportunity," Wentz said. "I've been on the sideline the last few years for these games, so I'm pretty pumped for the opportunity."

All eyes will be on No. 11 on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are banged up

We know about all the injuries the Eagles have sustained this season but the Seahawks are banged up too. Their entire running back group has been decimated, so they needed to bring back Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks tore his ACL and is out for the season. And the Seahawks will likely still be without left tackle Duane Brown (knee) this week.

