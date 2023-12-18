Eagles vs Seahawks: How to watch, listen and stream to Week 15

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) face the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). The Seahawks come off a 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) while the Eagles come 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (10-3).

Here’s how to watch, stream, and listen to the game.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 18

Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

How to watch

Monday’s game will be broadcast on NBC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth. Lisa Salters will be on the sidelines.

Fans can also catch the game on NFL Network.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app, and NFL+.

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

Philadelphia: For Eagles fans or those in the market, you can listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling the game on SportsRadio 94WIP. The desktop version of will provide a live feed of the SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast feed that is available nationwide. Fans can also listen on the Eagles app in the Philadelphia market.

Seattle: For Seahawks fans or those in the market, you can listen to the game on Seattle Sports 710 AM. Fans can also listen to the Seahawks app in the Seattle market.

National: Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will be on the call for the game on Westwood One Radio.

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Philadelphia – Ch. 81 or 226, Seattle – Ch. 83 or 225, National: 88

Social Media

